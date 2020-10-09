Staples to Pilot Store Dropoff for Returns

Staples (Framingham, Mass.) has introduced a pilot program to use its stores as drop-off points for e-commerce returns, reports Forbes. The office supply retailer has partnered with technology supplier Optoro so that consumers can bring returns to more than 1000 Staples locations.

“We’re already recognized as a convenient shipping destination. A lot of our customers use us to drop off their packages. In this remote working environment we’ve got that convenient opportunity. So because we already play in that space within the local communities our stores operate in, this program is really just a natural extension of that,” said Craig Grayson, VP/GMM, Print & Marketing Services, Staples U.S. Retail.

The program, called Express Returns, is expected to be in place in January.