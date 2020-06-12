Starbucks Closing Up to 400 Locations

Starbucks (Seattle) announced it will be closing up to 400 company-owned stores during the next 18 months, USA Today reports. They’ll also reportedly be expanding on its “conveience-led formats,” including drive-thru, curbside pick-up and mobile-only pick-up locations.

The changes come as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as changing consumer behavior, according to USA Today.

Despite the closures, the brand still plans to open 300 new stores.

Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson said in a press release,“As we navigate through the COVID-19 crisis, we are accelerating our store transformation plans to address the realities of the current situation, while still providing a safe, familiar and convenient experience for our customers.”