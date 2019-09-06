Starbucks to Open Roastery in Chicago

Starbucks (Seattle) is planning to open a Roastery location this Nov. 15, 2019, on North Michigan Avenue in Chicago. The Chicago Tribune reports that the locale – formerly the home to a Crate & Barrel (Northbrook, Ill.) flagship – is a 43,000-square-foot, four-story emporium surrounded by glass.

According to the Chicago Tribune , the grand opening event is expected to generate about $29 million dollars in economic impact for the city of Chicago. The four-story building will include an onsite roasting of its Reserve Beans, interactive tours, exclusive drinks (inspired by the traditions in Chicago), and a full kitchen for desserts and pizza from Milan-based Princi.