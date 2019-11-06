Starbucks Opens Pickup Store

Starbucks (Seattle) opened its first Starbucks Pickup store yesterday in Penn Plaza in New York, reports Nasdaq.com. The location is designed to serve on-the-go customers who can use the retailer’s mobile order and pay app to expedite their experience.

"Our customers who are on-the-go have told us that connection and convenience are important to them. By designing a store specifically for the mobile order occasion, we can deliver both for these customers using the store's design, location and the expertise of our baristas,” said Katie Young, vice president of Urban Markets, Starbucks.

The store will be open Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Customers can place their order via the app, then track their order on a digital screen once they reach the location.