Stein Mart Entertains Bid for IP

Discount retailer Stein Mart (Jacksonville, Fla.), which filed for bankruptcy in August, has a $4 million bid for its intellectual property, reports Retail Dive. The bidder is a Delaware corporation formed in August called “Stein Mart Online, Inc.” and led by Retail Ecommerce Ventures (REV) co-founder Alex Mehr.

The bid would include the acquisition of the retailer’s domain names, trademarks, customer and vendor information, marketing emails, social media accounts and other assets.

Earlier this year, Mehr-led REV purchased the intellectual property for Pier 1 and Modell’s, both of which also declared bankruptcy.

