Steph Korey to Step Down This Year

Steph Korey, the co-founder of Away (New York), will be stepping down from her role as co-CEO this year, Retail Dive reports.

In December 2019, Korey announced she would be stepping down and would be replaced by then-COO for Lululemon (Vancouver, British Columbia) Stuart Haselden. That decision was reversed in January 2020 and Haselden and Korey became co-CEOs of the company instead. Now they have announced that Korey will step down sometime in 2020.

“This was always the succession plan – put in place at the beginning of this year – and is in no way a result of any recent social media activity that has been reported by some news outlets,” a spokesperson for the company told Retail Dive.

Away was the focus of attention in December 2019 when The Verge released a report detailing the reported toxic culture within the company. Within a week after The Verge released its report, Korey’s resignation was announced but then reversed a month later.

Recently, Korey is back in the spotlight after she shared a series of Instagram Stories on her Instagram account in which she discussed “female founder hit pieces” and implied that media outlets doing so had lowered their editorial standards, Retail Dive reports.