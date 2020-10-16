Steph Korey Steps Down at Away

Steph Korey, the co-Founder and co-CEO of Away (New York), is stepping down but will continue to serve on the company’s board of directors, Retail Dive reports. Stuart Haselden is taking over as the sole CEO effective immediately. Haselden joined the retailer in January.

This past July, Away confirmed that Korey planned to step down since the beginning of the year. Initially, Korey was scheduled to step down in December 2019 but that decision was reversed January 2020 and Korey became co-CEO alongside Haselden.

Korey initally planned to step down after an investigative report by The Verge unveiled a “culture of intimidation and constant surveillance” for employees at the company.