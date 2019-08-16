Steve Madden Acquires Two Brands

Shoe and accessory retailer, Steve Madden (Long Island City, N.Y.) bought sneaker startup Greats Brand (New York) on Monday and women’s apparel brand BB Dakota (Costa Mesa, Calif.) on Tuesday, according to Footwear News.

Steve Madden did not disclose the amount of either acquisition.

Founded as a digitally native brand in 2014, Greats Brand specializes in luxury Italian-made sneakers. Over the past 12 months, the company had $13 million in net sales.

BB Dakota was founded in 2005 and sell apparel through department stores and online. It had net sales of $43 million over the past year.