Superdry Reports Decreased Revenues

Apparel brand Superdry (Cheltenham, U.K.) reports lower revenues during the first six months of the year, according to the Retail Gazette. The retailer blames COVID-19 restrictions that restricted foot traffic for the drop.

“Covid-19 continues to disrupt our store and wholesale channels, but this is being partially mitigated by strong sales through our ecommerce operations,” Superdry co-founder and chief executive Julian Dunkerton said.

For the six months ending Oct. 24, total revenue were down 23.3 percent, though e-commerce sales grew 49.8 percent. Non-essential retailers in England have been forced to close until at least the beginning of December.

