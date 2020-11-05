 

Superdry Reports Decreased Revenues

COVID-19 restrictions are to blame, says the retailer
Posted November 5, 2020

Apparel brand Superdry (Cheltenham, U.K.) reports lower revenues during the first six months of the year, according to the Retail Gazette. The retailer blames COVID-19 restrictions that restricted foot traffic for the drop.

“Covid-19 continues to disrupt our store and wholesale channels, but this is being partially mitigated by strong sales through our ecommerce operations,” Superdry co-founder and chief executive Julian Dunkerton said.

For the six months ending Oct. 24, total revenue were down 23.3 percent, though e-commerce sales grew 49.8 percent. Non-essential retailers in England have been forced to close until at least the beginning of December.
 

