Sur La Table Acquired for $90 Million

Sur La Table (Seattle), which filed for bankruptcy at the beginning of last month, has sold for nearly $90 million, according to the Seattle Times. The new owners, a joint venture between CSC Generation and Marquee Brands, have promised to keep at least 50 stores open.

Though it is still pending approval by the bankruptcy court, the deal would reportedly save approximately 2000 jobs, according to previous filings. The cookware retailer had 121 stores in the U.S. when it filed for bankruptcy.