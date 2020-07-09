Sur La Table Files for Bankruptcy

Sur La Table (Seattle) has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, Retail Dive reports. The company hopes to lessen its footprint and sell itself.

Investment and private equity firm Fortress Investment Group, in a partnership with Story3 Capital Partners, has put in a bid for the company. The bankruptcy auction would include the sale of 70 of the company’s 121 stores, as well as its e-commerce operation and cooking classes.

The retailer’s business has taken a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic as it had to suspend its cooking classes. As of July 4, all of the retailer’s brick-and-mortar stores had reopened after being temporarily shuttered also due to the pandemic.