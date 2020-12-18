Sweetgreen to Open First Drive-Thru

Restaurant chain Sweetgreen (Los Angeles) will open its first location with a drive-thru and remote ordering from parking spaces next year, reports CNBC.

Drive-thru orders increased by 24 percent during October, according to The NPD Group. The Sweetgreen pilot will open next winter in Highlands Ranch, Colo., and will allow customers to order via the mobile app.

"A lot of our customers already have this behavior of using the Sweetgreen app to order ahead and come in ahead to pick it up," said Chief Concept Officer Nic Jammet.

Other fast casual chains like Shake Shack and Chipotle are either planning to add or have already added drive-thru ordering to their model in light of the pandemic.

