Swiss Chocolatier Opens Fifth Avenue Flagship

Swiss chocolatier Läderach opened its largest global flagship last week on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, reports Forbes. The 2500-square-foot store features a one-story rotating cocoa bean sculpture and will also be home to live chocolate production demonstrations and classes.

“We really see a demand for physical chocolate experience,” said CEO Johannes Läderach, grandson of the company’s founder. “The experience has to do with all the senses...Premium chocolate purchase is so impulse driven. People still want the physical stores. It’s very important.”

The flagship, the brand’s 100th globally, is the third in the U.S., with previous locations in Midtown and at New Jersey’s American Dream mall. The retailer also plans to open a store in Washington D.C. in early 2021.