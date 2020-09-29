Sycamore May Purchase some Ascena Assets

Sycamore Partners (New York) has reportedly offered to buy various assets of Ascena Retail Group (Mahwah, N.J.), which recently filed for bankruptcy protection. According to Retail Dive and Bloomberg, specifically the private equity firm is interested in Loft, Ann Taylor and Lane Bryant. While negotiations are reportedly ongoing, no bid amount has been revealed.

Sycamore currently owns Staples, Talbots and Belk; it has also been rumored that the company may be interested in buying a stake in JCPenney (Plano, Texas). This past spring, the firm walked away from an agreement to purchase Victoria’s Secret, owned by L Brands (Columbus, Ohio).