Sycamore Partners, Ascena Deal Approved

A judge in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia has officially approved the sale of Loft, Lane Bryant, Lou & Grey and Ann Taylor to private equity firm Sycamore Partners (New York) from Ascena Retail Group (Mahwah, N.J.) for $540 million, reports Retail Dive.

The approval followed objections from U.S. Trustee John Fitzgerald who noted that while bankruptcy rules require a 21-days’ notice, there was “a mere 12-day notice.” He also denounced that the transaction proceeded “without subjecting the sale to bidding procedures or an auction,” according to Retail Dive.

Fitzgerald also argued against buyer protections for Sycamore Partners since they are both a private equity firm and a DIP lender in the Ascena bankruptcy. " [T]he Debtors have failed to meet their burden that such fees are actual and necessary costs of preserving their estate. In the alternative, the Buyer Protections are excessive, the Termination Fee should not be entitled to super-priority treatment, and the Expense Reimbursement should be subject to further review,” said part of Fitzgerald’s filing.