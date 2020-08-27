Taco Bell Introduces 'Go Mobile' Concept

Taco Bell (Irvine, Calif.) will introduce the first of its “Go Mobile” concepts, which features two drive-thru lanes and a reduced dine-in space early next year, according to MSN.

One drive-thru lane will serve traditional customers while a second is reserved for those who have already ordered via the mobile app. Curbside pickup will also be available at these locations. Some existing locations will be retrofit to accommodate the new format.