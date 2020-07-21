Tapestry CEO Steps Down

Jide Zeitlin is resigning as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Tapestry Inc. (New York). He cites personal reasons as his departure, WWD reports.

Lead Independent Director Susan Kropf has been named Chair and Joanne Crevoiserat has been named interim CEO. Tapestry is reportedly looking for a permanent CEO and will consider external and internal candidates, WWD reports.

Kropf said of Zeitlin, “Jide has made meaningful contributions to Tapestry over the past 14 years, first as a director, and then as chairman, and most recently as CEO. During his tenure as CEO, he played a key role in driving the development of Tapestry’s strategic growth agenda. Importantly, he led with purpose during these unprecedented times. We thank him for all he has done for the company and remain committed to continuing this important work.”