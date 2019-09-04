Tapestry Inc. CEO Out

Tapestry Inc., parent company to Coach, Stuart Weitzman and a host of other brands, has named Jide Zeitlin as acting CEO, replacing Victor Luis, who is leaving the company, reports Chain Store Age. Zeitlin will continue in his position of Chairman of the Board.

“On behalf of the board, we thank Victor for the passion and commitment he has shown during his time with the company,” Zeitlin said. “Early in his tenure, he was a critical part of Coach’s development outside of North America, first as president and CEO of Coach Japan and then assuming responsibility for the brand’s entire international organization.”

Luis became CEO of what was at the time Coach Inc. in 2013. During his tenure, the company completed the acquisitions of Stuart Weitzman in 2015 and Kate Spade in 2018.