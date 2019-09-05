Tapestry Replaces CEO

Tapestry Inc. (New York) has replaced its CEO Victor Luis with Board Chairman Jide Zeitlin. The change is considered effective immediately, reports Retail Dive. Zeitlin will remain a Chairman, while another board member, Susan Kropf, has been named Lead Independent Director.

Zeitlin has been on Tapestry’s board for more than a decade, according to Retail Dive, and has more than 30 years of operational and global financial experience. According to the company’s press release, he will focusing on “creating long-term sustainable growth.”