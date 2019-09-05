Tapestry Replaces CEO

Victor Luis will be replaced by Jide Zeitlin, effective immediately
Tapestry Inc. (New York) has replaced its CEO Victor Luis with Board Chairman Jide Zeitlin. The change is considered effective immediately, reports Retail Dive. Zeitlin will remain a Chairman, while another board member, Susan Kropf, has been named Lead Independent Director.
Zeitlin has been on Tapestry’s board for more than a decade, according to Retail Dive, and has more than 30 years of operational and global financial experience. According to the company’s press release, he will focusing on “creating long-term sustainable growth.”