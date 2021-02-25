Target to Add Apple Shop-in-Shops

Target (Minneapolis) will add Apple mini stores inside some locations, setting aside more floor space to iPhones and other popular products, according to CNBC.

The shop-in-shops, which will double Apple’s footprint inside each store, will open in 17 Target stores this month, with more planned by fall. They’ll be staffed by employees with specialized training from Apple.

“When we have something that is uniquely compelling and different, whether it’s in the assortment, how the experience is brought together or service — which is a big component of what we are talking about with the Apple experience — it draws our guests in, which then drives traffic, and of course sales over time,” said Target Chief Growth Officer Christina Hennington.

