Target Announces Plans to Invest $4 Billion

Target (Minneapolis) announced it hopes to build on recent growth by investing about $4 billion annually over the next few years to speed along new stores, remodel existing ones and increase its ability to fulfill online orders, reports CNBC. The represents a step up for the retailer, which invested about $2.65 billion in 2020.

Target’s next steps will include opening 30 to 40 new stores each year. Some of these stores will be near college campuses and in major cities such as New York, Los Angeles and Portland, Ore. It will remodel about 150 stores by the holiday season and more than 200 per year after that.

It will add two distribution centers this year to support store replenishment near the New Jersey-Delaware border and in the Chicago area, with two more opening the following year.

The company will also test tech-enabled ways to restock shelves. It will test new hubs that sort through packages, freeing up time for employees to pick and pack online orders and helping the company design efficient delivery routes.