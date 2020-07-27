Target Announces Thanksgiving Closures

Target Corp. (Minneapolis), following Walmart’s recent announcement, will also be closing its doors for the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday this year. The company hasn’t closed for the holiday since 2011, USA Today reports.

Target CEO Brian Cornell said in a company press release, “This year more than ever, a joyful holiday will be inseparable from a safe one, and we’re continuing to adjust our plans to deliver ease, value and the joy of the season in a way that only Target can.”

The company will also require shoppers to wear masks at its stores nationwide beginning August 1.