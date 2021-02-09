Target Brand Hits $1 Billion in Sales

Target’s activewear brand All in Motion has reached $1 billion in sales one year after launching, reports Business Insider. All in Motion is one of 10 Target brands that have reached at least $1 billion in sales for fiscal 2020.

The pandemic and subsequent office closings has sparked demand for athleisure clothing in the U.S. From March to July 2020, sales of such apparel rose sharply despite a 34 percent drop in overall clothing sales.

