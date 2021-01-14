Target Comparable Sales Up 17.2 Percent

Comparable sales for Target (Minneapolis) rose 17.2 percent in November and December, according to CNBC. Online spending remained strong, but shoppers also returned to stores, where they spent more money per purchase than they did last holiday season.

Combined e-com/in-store transactions grew 4.3 percent and average ticket grew by 12.3 percent year over year. Among the best sellers were cozy sleepwear sets and Christmas tree ornaments, signaling the trend of consumers enjoying the holidays at home due to the pandemic.