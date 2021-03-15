Target Gives Up Downtown Minneapolis Corporate Office

Target (Minneapolis) is moving out of its City Center offices in Downtown Minneapolis one year after the company’s corporate workforce transitioned to working remotely due to the pandemic, reports WWD.

Melissa Kremer, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, said in an email to employees: “We are embracing this moment to think differently and reimagine the future of work at headquarters. Our hybrid ‘Flex for Your Day’ approach will offer team members the benefits of both virtual and on-site collaboration when we gradually return to headquarters later this year.”

Kremer added that the roughly 3500 Target employees currently based in the City Center building will be relocated to one of Target’s four other spaces in the Twin Cities region, split between downtown Minneapolis and Brooklyn Park, Minn., later in the year.

Target confirmed that the company is not laying off employees in the move and that the Twin Cities will remain the retailer’s headquarters.