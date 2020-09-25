Target to Hire 130,000 Seasonal Workers

Target (Minneapolis) expects to hire 130,000 seasonal workers this holiday season, according to CNBC. This year, twice as many workers will be dedicated to services like curbside pickup and at distribution centers – a reflection of expected demand for contactless services.

“Certainly, we continue to see the guests gravitate towards the ease and convenience and contact-free ways to shop through our digital channels,” said CEO Brian Cornell.

Initial forecasts indicate that holiday sales will rise slightly this year.