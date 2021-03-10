Target Launches Snack Brand

Target (Minneapolis) is launching a food and beverage brand focused on snacking and indulging, reports Forbes. The new private label, Favorite Day, will include more than 700 products like premium ice creams, bakery items, beverage mixers, mocktails and cake decorating supplies. It will hit store shelves and Target’s website in early April.

Rick Gomez, Chief Food and Beverage Officer, said Target has been developing Favorite Day for more than a year, but said it has gained relevance as people eat more meals at home and crave small ways to escape a stressful time.

Gomez told CNBC: “Right now, more than ever, people need that little bit of reward, a little bit of indulgence, a little bit of joy in their every day.”