Target Launches Throwback Collection

Target (Minneapolis) is rolling out a “throwback” collection featuring items from two decades worth of designer collaborations, according to Vox.

The archive collection includes almost 300 products from 20 designers. The list of designers and retailers includes Lilly Pulitzer (King of Prussia, PA), Jason Wu, Missoni (Varese, Italy), Erin Fetherson, Rodarte (Los Angeles), Isaac Mizhari, Zac Posen, Thakoon and Phillip Lim.

The limited collection begins Sept. 14.

“From our stores and the products we create to the partnerships we cultivate, our focus on accessible design sets Target apart, and is one of the reasons guests love to shop with us,” Target Chief Marketing and Digital Officer Rick Gomez said in a press release.