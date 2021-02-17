Target Makes Changes to Executive Leadership

Target (Minneapolis) announced a number of changes across its executive leadership team, according to a company press release.

Christina Hennington has been named Executive VP and Chief Growth Officer. Hennington will have oversight of merchandising, including Target's product design, global sourcing organizations and enterprise strategy, insights and innovation. Also, Jill Sando has been named Executive VP and Chief Merchandising Officer and will take over lead buying for all of Target's hardlines and softlines product categories. Sando will report to Hennington and remain a member of Target's executive leadership team.

Additionally, Rick Gomez has been named Executive VP and Chief Food and Beverage Officer, and he will aim to accelerate Target's food and beverage business; Cara Sylvester has been promoted to Executive VP and Chief Marketing Digital Officer and will be responsible for deepening affinity for the Target brand across all platforms, furthering the company's loyalty program and in-house media company, and fueling continued digital growth for the retailer; Katie Boylan has been promoted to Executive VP and Chief Communications Officer and her responsibilities will now include supporting Target's social responsibility and sustainability initiatives, as well as the company's philanthropic efforts, including the Target Foundation.