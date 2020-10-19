Target to Open Two Long Island Stores

Target (Minneapolis) will open two small-format stores on Long Island, according to Newsday.

The big box retailer will open a 43,000-square-foot store in a combined space recently vacated by Bed Bath & Beyond and H&M in Bay Harbour Mall in Lawrence, N.Y. A second 70,000-square-foot store will open in a former Sears in New Hyde Park, N.Y.

Target currently operates 18 stores on Long Island, four of which are small-format concepts.

