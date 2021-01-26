Target Provides Fifth Round of Pandemic Benefits

Target will provide about $200 million worth of employee bonuses and extend its coronavirus-related benefits to its employees after a strong holiday season, reports NBC Chicago.

Hourly workers will receive $500 bonuses while store directors and other leadership positions will receive $1000 to $2000. The retailer has reportedly spent $1 billion more on employee pay and benefits in fiscal 2020 than in 2019.

This is the fifth time Target has distributed hazard bonuses and pay to its workers during the pandemic. The discounter also plans to raise its starting wage to $15 per hour in July.

