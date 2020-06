Target (Minneapolis) raised its minimum wage to $15 per hour and will give a $200 bonus to all hourly employees, reports CNBC. The raise will apply to employees at both stores and distribution centers beginning July 5.

The bonuses recognize part- and full-time employees’ work during the COVID-19 pandemic and will be distributed at the end of July. Target employs more than 350,000 employees at almost 1900 U.S. stores.