Target to Reopen Damaged Stores, Vows to ‘Improve Diversity’

Target (Minneapolis) announced Wednesday during a shareholders meeting that several of its stores that were damaged during recent protests in Minneapolis would soon reopen and also vowed to improve diversity within its organization.

Chief Executive Officer Brian Cornell explained that of the stores impacted, seven were heavily damaged; four of those locations should reopen by the month’s end while the other three will remain closed until repairs are complete, WWD reports.

Cornell said that Target would be dedicating $10 million toward “Twin City rapid response needs, local rebuilding efforts and national social justice initiatives,” according to WWD.

Cornell also stated he understood the public’s high expectations in light of the “deep pain of racism and brutality unleashed most recently by the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery … Our company is forward-thinking, anti-racist, compassionate and open to any perspective that can help us all advance.”

The company also plans to improve diversity within its ranks, according to Cornell.