Target to Temporarily Close Stores

Target (Minneapolis) will either temporarily close or shorten the hours of about 200 stores in the U.S. amid protests and looting, reports The New York Times.

“We are heartbroken by the death of George Floyd and the pain it is causing communities across the country. At this time, we have made the decision to close a number of our stores,” the retailer shared on its web site.

Target will pay affected workers at the closed stores for 14 days, and they are eligible to work at nearby Target locations.