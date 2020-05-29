Target Temporarily Closes Some Minneapolis Stores

Target (Minneapolis) has opted to temporarily close 28 locations in Minneapolis and St. Paul amid the riots in response to the death of George Floyd, Pioneer Press and WWD report.

Target, among other retailers and businesses, had locations broken into by looters or damaged in recent days, though Target declined to comment on the amount of financial damage it had sustained, according to WWD.

“We are heartbroken by the death of George Floyd and the pain it is causing our community. At this time, we have made the decision to close a number of our stores until further notice. Our focus will remain on our team members’ safety and helping our community heal,” a Target spokesperson said.