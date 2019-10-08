Target Turns to Audio Branding

Target’s (Minneapolis) chief marketing and digital officer Rick Gomez told attendees of the ANA Masters of Marketing conference that the retailer will turn its attention to focus on audio branding in its stores, reports TheDrum.com.

“When we you walk into a store, what are the sounds that you’re hearing?” he explained. “When you interact with a store team member, what are they saying? When you call the help desk, what’s the music that you hear?” he explains. “We think we have a real opportunity to start to think about audio branding in a really holistic way, not just as a button on a commercial. That’s work we need to do.”

Gomez also said he expects voice to play a significant role in the in-store experience, much as it does in mobile commerce now.