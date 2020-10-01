Target, Walmart Both Announce Rival ‘Prime Day’ Events

Target (Minneapolis) and Walmart (Bentonville, Ark.) have both announced sales events that will coincide with Amazon’s (Seattle) Prime Day in October, Retail Dive reports.

Amazon announced that its Prime Day event would take place October 13 and 14. Target’s “Deal Days” are set for the same timeframe; they also announced “Black Friday pricing” throughout November.

Walmart’s online sale event will take place October 11-15, which takes place before and after Amazon’s Prime Day event. A spokesperson for the company said their sale would include “Black Friday-like savings on thousands of items.”