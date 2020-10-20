Target Workers Receive Fourth Bonus

Target (Minneapolis) will offer its workers another $200 pandemic bonus, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune. This is the fourth incentive Target front-line workers have received since the pandemic began.

"In a year like no other, I'm proud of what this team has accomplished and grateful for the care and connection they've provided our guests and communities," said Melissa Kremer, Target's chief human resources officer, in a statement Monday. "Target's success this year is a direct result of our team members turning our purpose into action and meeting our guests' changing needs day after day."

More than 350,000 eligible employees, including hourly and seasonal workers, will receive the bonus at a total cost of more than $70 million to the company.

