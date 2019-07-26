Tesla Opens 25 Stores and Service Centers

Electric automotive company Tesla (Palo Alto, CA), owned and co-founded by tech billionaire Elon Musk, is opening 25 stores and service centers internationally, Business Insider reported.

Despite announcing plans in March to close most of its showrooms, a move that shocked employees, new locations include London's Westfield shopping center, Rhode Island and Santa Monica.

"As our fleet continues to grow, our service and Supercharger capacity continues to expand," Tesla wrote in a letter to shareholders. "In Q2, we added 101 vehicles to our Mobile Service fleet and opened 25 new store and service locations. While our customer fleet size has doubled in the past 12 months, our service losses remained stable year-on-year and service wait times have improved considerably."

Tesla shares fell short of estimates in the aftermath, declining 10 percent.