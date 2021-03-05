ThredUp Files for IPO

ThredUp (San Francisco), an online consignment and thrift store, announced it filed an S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an IPO, according to a press release.

The company listed the size of the offering as $100 million and has applied to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol TDUP. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the offering have not been determined.

ThredUp in its IPO filing said the resale economy is "the fastest growing sector in retail," citing GlobalData. According to a company-issued report last year, the resale market is predicted to reach $44 billion by 2029, with 52 percent of consumers expected to spend more on secondhand fashion.

ThredUp currently has 1.24 million active buyers and 428,000 active sellers.