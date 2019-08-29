Tiffany Beats Earnings Estimate

Tiffany & Co. (New York) beat estimates on quarterly earnings thanks to increased spending by customers on mainland China and a reduction in marketing costs, according to Business of Fashion. Shares were up 4.3 percent on the news.

"There is little we can do on tourist slows around the world so our way to react to this is to continue to be more active locally, domestically in China where customers are," Chief Executive Alessandro Bogliolo told Reuters.

The retailer expects to achieve its projected single-digit increase in sales for the year.