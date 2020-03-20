Tiffany Stock Rebounds

LVMH’s (Paris) deal to acquire Tiffany & Co. (New York) was in the works last year and priced at $135 a share or $16.2 billion, reports WWD.

This past Wednesday, the price per share dropped as low as $103.89 amid growing concerns about the effect of COVID-19 on the retail industry, but rebounded 13 percent this past Thursday.

The company released its fourth quarter report Friday, showing a flat year in full, but a three percent increase in the fourth quarter.