Tilray Acquires Canadian Cannabis Chain

Cannabis cultivator Tilray (Nanaimo, Canada) has announced plans to acquire Four20, a Canadian chain of cannabis retail stores, for $110 million, according to Yahoo Finance. Four20 currently operates six stores and has 16 more planned.

“With Four20, we will elevate the retail experience for consumers by offering the best quality-tested products while preparing for the next wave of legalized product launches taking place by year’s end,” said Tilray chief corporate development officer Andrew Pucher in a news release.

Tilray plans to use the chain’s expertise to expand its retail presence to other provinces.