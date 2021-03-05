Timberland Appoints New Global Brand President

VF Corp. (Denver) has appointed Susie Mulder as Global Brand President of Timberland, according to a press release. She begins her role on April 5 and will report to Steve Rendle, Chairman, President and CEO of VF Corp.

Mulder will be responsible for driving the brand’s core strategic priorities related to product diversification across footwear and apparel through a consumer-led, retail-centric, digital-first approach. She is also expected to build on the brand’s eco-innovation franchises while continuing to grow the Timberland PRO business.

Most recently, Mulder was with women’s clothing brand Nic + Zoe (Natick, Mass.), where she had been CEO since April 2012.