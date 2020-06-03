Tommy Hilfiger CEO Steps Down

PVH Corp., owner of Tommy Hilfiger and other iconic brands, has announced that Daniel Grieder will step down from his role of Chief Executive Officer, Tommy Hilfiger Global, according to Businesswire. Grieder worked for Tommy Hilfiger for 23 years and is leaving the company to pursue other interests.

Martijn Hagman, current Chief Operator Officer at Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe and Chief Financial Offer, Tommy Hilfiger Global, will succeed him as the new CEO. He has been part of the Tommy Hilfiger management team for 12 years.

“Together, Daniel and Martijn have instilled a future-focused vision, putting consumers at its core and creating a product-driven culture. We are thankful for Daniel’s many years of strong leadership and great accomplishments,” Stefan Larsson, PVH President said. “I have great confidence in Martijn as a leader with a deep understanding of the underlying value drivers of the business.”