Tommy Hilfiger Unveils Sustainability Program

Tommy Hilfiger (Amsterdam) has unveiled a new program in order to drive the retailer’s sustainability ambitions, WWD reports. Dubbed “Make it Possible,” the program includes 24 targets outlined through four pillars geared toward sustainability and inclusivity, which it hopes to achieve by 2030.

Some of its sustainability goals include making sure 100 percent of its packaging in its supply chain and operations is reusable, compostable or recyclable; another goal is making the company’s offices, stores and warehouses run on 100-percent renewable electricity – all by 2025.

As for inclusivity, for example, the brand hopes to achieve gender parity in its leadership by 2030 as one of its inclusivity targets.

According to WWD, Martijn Hagman, Chief Executive Officer of Tommy Hilfiger Global, PVH Europe, said, “In these times of health, human, environmental and economic crisis, we share a responsibility to find innovative solutions that will encourage inclusivity and build a more circular future. It is in our nature to drive change, even in the most challenging of times, which is why we are announcing our ambitious Make It Possible sustainability program, outlining 24 targets toward 2030.”