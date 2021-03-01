Tonal to Open Nordstrom Shop-in-Shops

Nordstrom (Seattle) has struck a deal with Tonal (San Francisco) – a company that sells a wall-mounted workout station for $2995 – to bring 40 mini-Tonal shops into Nordstrom stores, reports CNBC. Beginning this month, the 50-square-foot shop-in-shops will be located in Nordstrom’s active department next to workout apparel and other fitness accessories.

The shops will showcase Tonal products and customers will be able to try out the Tonal devices and speak with a Tonal employee.

Tonal currently has 16 brick-and-mortar locations, six of its own stores and 10 shop-in-shops with other business partners.

Nordstrom has previously said it plans to increase the amount of space devoted to active apparel and wellness products. The retailer is the in the process of adding more than 75 new active brands online and in stores this year.