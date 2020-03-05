Toni Ruiz Becomes Mango CEO

Mango has announced Toni Ruiz as its new CEO, effective March 3, according to WWD. Ruiz has been with the Milan-based fashion brand since 2015, previously serving as CFO and general manager.

Ruiz’s leadership is expected to improve the company’s digital services, online sales and operations, along with expanding its sustainability efforts, says WWD.

“We’re really focused on this data-driven kind of organization, which is also culturally a different way of doing things. We have plans to change our organization because I think it’s the way to compete in the future,” Ruiz told WWD.