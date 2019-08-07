Top Marketing Exec Leaves Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret’s (Columbus, Ohio) top marketing executive Ed Razek has announced he will step down and plans to leave the company, according to Bloomberg.

The news came after an internal memo written by parent company L Brands’ Les Wexner was made public. It is reportedly an attempt for the company to distance itself from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Senior VP Ed Wolf will fill his role at L Brands until a replacement is found, and Bob Campbell will take on his responsibilities at Victoria’s Secret.