Top Retail Design Firms of 2020

Twenty-six years and going strong, VMSD’s Retail Design Firm Resource Guide is the industry’s most comprehensive listing of design firms and independent designers from around the globe.
This year, we’re highlighting the top design firms in print, while the full listing will be available year round on vmsd.com. These top design firms are ranked based on submitted design firm fees from completed projects in 2019.
Information in this ranking, including fees, was provided by individual firms and has not been independently verified by VMSD magazine. For more information about the 2021 guide, please contact VMSD Managing Editor Carly Hagedon at carly.hagedon@stmediagroup.com.
RANK COMPANY/FIRM NAME 2019 DESIGN FIRM FEES
1 CallisonRTKL $185,610,062
2 Gensler $170,500,000
3 Henderson Engineers $70,498,309
4 FRCH Nelson $69,557,950
5 WD Partners $48,200,000
6 RSP Architects $42,800,000
7 GreenbergFarrow $39,000,000
8 Little Diversified Architectural Consulting Inc. $33,622,505
9 Big Red Rooster - a JLL company $31,100,000
10 MBH Architects $27,438,000
11 Stantec Architecture $26,649,181
12 Chipman Design Architecture $25,300,000
13 TPG Architecture $22,156,000
14 MG2 $17,900,000
15 CESO Inc. $17,511,000
16 ChangeUp $16,000,000
17 Shremshock Architects Inc. $14,000,000
18 Larson Design Group $11,553,982
19 Onyx Creative Inc. $7,593,129
20 RGLA Solutions $7,500,000
21 Bergmeyer $7,425,000
22 AGI $7,000,000
23 BHDP Architecture $5,700,000
24 Architecture Design Collaborative $5,500,000
25 Field Paoli Architects $5,189,791
26 (tie) api(+) $5,000,000
26 (tie) JGA Inc. $5,000,000
27 Rebel Design+Group $4,700,000
28 L2M Architects $4,600,000
29 HMKM $3,800,000
30 KRAIDO $2,500,000
31 Richardson Design $2,400,000
32 (tie) Hixson Architecture, Engineering, Interiors $2,000,000
32 (tie) Stoever Jones Design $2,000,000
33 Jencen Architecture $1,800,000
34 FRDC (Future Research Design Company) $1,600,200
35 Finn Daniels Architects $1,522,000
36 Ideation Studio Inc. $1,500,000
37 Restore Design Private Limited $1,000,000
38 Mapos Architects DPC $800,000
39 Jerry Birnbach LLC $678,000
40 Bloommiami $664,000
41 Retail Habitats $550,000
42 Retail Rehab $450,000
43 Chris Weigand Design LLC $250,000
44 TSAO Design Group $220,000
45 Double Vision Design Studio $102,000
46 Planning/Design Associates Inc. $85,000
47 Linger Interior Design $10,000