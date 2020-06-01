Top Retail Design Firms of 2020

Twenty-six years and going strong, VMSD’s Retail Design Firm Resource Guide is the industry’s most comprehensive listing of design firms and independent designers from around the globe.

This year, we’re highlighting the top design firms in print, while the full listing will be available year round on vmsd.com. These top design firms are ranked based on submitted design firm fees from completed projects in 2019.

Information in this ranking, including fees, was provided by individual firms and has not been independently verified by VMSD magazine. For more information about the 2021 guide, please contact VMSD Managing Editor Carly Hagedon at carly.hagedon@stmediagroup.com.

RANK COMPANY/FIRM NAME 2019 DESIGN FIRM FEES

1 CallisonRTKL $185,610,062

2 Gensler $170,500,000

3 Henderson Engineers $70,498,309

4 FRCH Nelson $69,557,950

5 WD Partners $48,200,000

6 RSP Architects $42,800,000

7 GreenbergFarrow $39,000,000

8 Little Diversified Architectural Consulting Inc. $33,622,505

9 Big Red Rooster - a JLL company $31,100,000

10 MBH Architects $27,438,000

11 Stantec Architecture $26,649,181

12 Chipman Design Architecture $25,300,000

13 TPG Architecture $22,156,000

14 MG2 $17,900,000

15 CESO Inc. $17,511,000

16 ChangeUp $16,000,000

17 Shremshock Architects Inc. $14,000,000

18 Larson Design Group $11,553,982

19 Onyx Creative Inc. $7,593,129

20 RGLA Solutions $7,500,000

21 Bergmeyer $7,425,000

22 AGI $7,000,000

23 BHDP Architecture $5,700,000

24 Architecture Design Collaborative $5,500,000

25 Field Paoli Architects $5,189,791

26 (tie) api(+) $5,000,000

26 (tie) JGA Inc. $5,000,000

27 Rebel Design+Group $4,700,000

28 L2M Architects $4,600,000

29 HMKM $3,800,000

30 KRAIDO $2,500,000

31 Richardson Design $2,400,000

32 (tie) Hixson Architecture, Engineering, Interiors $2,000,000

32 (tie) Stoever Jones Design $2,000,000

33 Jencen Architecture $1,800,000

34 FRDC (Future Research Design Company) $1,600,200

35 Finn Daniels Architects $1,522,000

36 Ideation Studio Inc. $1,500,000

37 Restore Design Private Limited $1,000,000

38 Mapos Architects DPC $800,000

39 Jerry Birnbach LLC $678,000

40 Bloommiami $664,000

41 Retail Habitats $550,000

42 Retail Rehab $450,000

43 Chris Weigand Design LLC $250,000

44 TSAO Design Group $220,000

45 Double Vision Design Studio $102,000

46 Planning/Design Associates Inc. $85,000

47 Linger Interior Design $10,000